Film producer Boney Kapoor opened up about the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' and spoke about the need for "self-censorship" and responsible speech.

"What he has done is not right. There should be limitations and self-censorship. Freedom of speech does not mean speaking those things which are not socially accepted. Whatever you want to say, do it in your personal space. You need to be careful and disciplined," Boney told the media.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia's remark in a recent episode of the show did not go down well with the audience. During the show, he asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?"

Following the backlash, a formal complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of India's Got Latent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Samay took to his Instagram Stories to share a statement, stating that he has removed all videos of the show from his channel and is "fully cooperating" with the authorities. He also added that his only intention was to entertain people.

"Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Samay wrote on his Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Allahbadia had also issued a public apology, admitting that his comments were "inappropriate" and that he "had a lapse in judgment."

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate; it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry," he said in a video posted on his X account.

He also acknowledged concerns about his influence on young audiences. "The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better. That has been my learning from this whole experience," he added.