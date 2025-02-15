

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular YouTuber, is currently facing massive backlash over his outrageous comment about parents and sex. Following the controversies, FIRs were filed and summons were issued for Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and co-judges on the panel for further investigation.

Amidst all this, it has been reported that Allahbadia did not show up at the police station on Saturday (Feb 14). This was the second time when the YouTuber failed to turn up for the probe.

Is Ranveer Allahbadia missing?

On Friday, Allabadia was supposed to visit the Khar police station. However, he didn't show up. Following this, a team from Mumbai police was sent to his Versova flat which was locked. A team from the Assam Police also accompanied Khar police to Allahbadia's residence.

“The Mumbai police, who have initiated an inquiry in connection with Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks, on Friday went to his flat in Versova area, but found it locked,” an official said. The police have also posted a notice outside his residence asking him to appear before them, Indian Express reported.

Earlier, the podcaster had requested the Mumbai police to record his statement at his residence, but his request was turned down. However, other sources said that the YouTuber is not reachable at the moment.

The Assam police will also question Allabadia over his controversial remarks on the YouTube show India's Got Latent following the case that was registered in Guwahati.

Apart from Mumbai police, the Cyber department is also investigating the viral and controversial case. So far, the Mumbai police have recorded the statements of eight persons, including Makhija, Chanchalani and Allahbadia’s manager.

Ranveer Allahbadia moves Supreme Court

On Friday, Ranveer moved to the Indian Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across the country over his remarks on India's Got Latent.

The YouTuber's lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud presented the case in front of a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, requesting an urgent hearing.

What is this controversy all about?

In one of the episodes of India’s Got Latent, Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, made an obscene statement about parents and sex during his interaction with a contestant.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?” Ranveer asked.

The clip from the show went viral across social media, garnering massive backlash.