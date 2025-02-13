After singer B Praak, actress Urvashi Rautela reportedly has cancelled her scheduled appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. It was set to take place in the coming days but owing to the controversy sparked by Ranveer on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent earlier this week, Urvashi has decided to distance herself from YouTuber's show. She has reportedly also unfollowed him on social media.



According to a report on News18, Urvashi was initially scheduled to appear as a guest on Ranveer's popular podcast, a platform that has recently become a hotspot for celebrities to promote their upcoming projects. However, in the light of the intense backlash that Ranveer has been facing over a remark made on India's Got Latent, Urvashi has decided to cancel her appearance on his show, which is widely watched on YouTube.



Urvashi is yet to issue an official statement on her stance. Urvashi recently featured alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj, which proved to be a success at the box office.

Urvashi is just one of the few celebrities who have unfollowed Ranveer amid the controversy. Earlier, singer B Praak had announced he was cancelling his appearance on the podcast. Reports also claim that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has also unfollowed Ranveer owing to backlash.

Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on India's Got Latent

Allahbadia, who had over 16 million followers across social media platforms before the row, drew ire after a video of his controversial comments on intimacy between parents led to a massive outrage on social media. The remark also led to debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.



During an interaction with a contestant on India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?”

Though he issued a video apology, calling his comment a "lapse in judgement", the controversy rages on.

Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makhija record statements

On Wednesday morning, influencers Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police and revealed that the show was not scripted. Chanchlani and Mukhija were also part of the same show and have been booked for the usage of indecent language.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department had summoned more than 40 persons, asking them to join the probe into the case. The 40 people included participants and judges from the show's previous episodes.

The Guwahati Police have also registered a case against Allahbadia and four others, and a team is in Mumbai to investigate the matter.

The matter even reached the Parliament when Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske raked up the issue and called for a law to regulate social media.