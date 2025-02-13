YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's India’s Got Latent controversy is currently the most trending topic on the internet. Amidst this, netizens have dug up an old video of comedian Kapil Sharma cracking a joke similar to Allahbadia's comment, which has sparked major outrage.

Old video of Kapil Sharma

As India’s Got Latent controversy continues to get bigger, netizens have came up with an old video of Kapil Sharma from his famous comedy show, where he talks about Indians' obsession with cricket and films.

In the video, Kapil says, “In India, people are crazy about films and cricket. A student will never wake up to study for exams at 4 am, but they will definitely wake up for a cricket match. Some of them are so crazy, that they wake up at 2 am for a 4 am match, then they see their ‘parents kabaddi’ and go back to sleep.”

Kapil Sharma is enhancing culture and civilization of the country, Chhapri people will not be able to stop this show because its owner is rich



Samay bhai was progressing alone that's why everybody was jealous of him

Clarifying his words, Kapil further said, “Matlab maa baap ladrahe hote haina (What I meant was that parents are often fighting).”

The clip, which seemingly hints at parents' sex, has been widely shared across social media, garnering mixed reactions. While some netizens are defending the comedian, others have slammed Kapil’s humor and expressed their disappointment.

One user wrote, ''Kapil Sharma did a #RanveerAllahbadia before #indiagotlatent.''

for the people who were saying ki kapil sharma is far better than samay raina!!! ab bolo kuch!



WE LOVE SAMAY RAINA

— J4NNAT EDITS🫶 (@j4nnatedits) February 12, 2025

Another wrote, ''And people say this is a family show.''

To those who are thanking Kapil Sharma for clean comedy should watch this clip... same vibes of #BeerBicepsGuy but in a subtle way



Clean comedy in this age are from Amit Tandon, Ravi Gupta, Zakir Khan, Rajat chauhan etc pic.twitter.com/vnVcrrMzHV — A K ಎ ಕೆ 🇮🇳 (@AK_Aspire) February 13, 2025

Reacting to the post, several netizens defended Samay Raina and Ranveer amid major backlash.

Another fan wrote, ''To those who are thanking Kapil Sharma for clean comedy should watch this clip... same vibes of #BeerBicepsGuy but in a subtle way.''

Ranveer Allahbadia's Latent Controversy

The debate over vulgarity in comedy erupted after a clip of Ranveer Allahbadia went viral from a recent episode.

In the episode, Ranveer, who is well-known as Beer Biceps, asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents having sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The comment sparked widespread backlash against the YouTuber and the show India’s Got Latent. An FIR has also been filed against Samay Raina and other social media personalities who were present at the event.