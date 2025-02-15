Wait is finally over! After many rumours, Kartik Aaryan announced his next film with director Anurag Basu. The untitled upcoming musical will see Kartik alongside actress Sreeleela. The movie is speculated to be the third instalment of fan-favourite franchise Aashiqui. However, there is no confirmation of this.

Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's first look from Anurag Basu's untitled romantic saga

On Saturday (Feb 15), Aaryan shared an intriguing teaser featuring him and Sreeleela romancing each other. In the short clip, the actor is donning a never-seen avatar of a heartbroken rockstar with a rugged look of long hair and beard.

haring the video, the actor wrote, "This Diwali ❤️‍🔥,"

In the clip, Kartik sings ''Tu Meri Zindagi Hai'' while playing the guitar. Some clips showed him and Sreeleela romancing, hinting that the movie is going to be an intense romantic saga as they are seen riding a bike, sharing cosy moments.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Aaryan and director Anurag Basu.

Along with the short teaser, the movie is set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2025. Exact release date has not been confirmed.

Soon after the teaser was dropped, fans were quick to share their reaction.

Commenting on the teaser, one user wrote, ''Lover boy is back in the genre he's most loved in ! 😭♥️.''

Another wrote, ''Another BLOCKBUSTER loading this Diwali…❤️.''

The announcement comes days after several reports revealed that Tripti Dimri was dropped from the movie as her ‘image’ didn’t suit the role. However, all the rumours were quashed by Basu.

Speaking to HT City, Basu shared, “I don’t know what the film is called right now; the shoot starts this month. We have not finalised the female lead yet—it will be announced in a week.”

He added, "Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor on the basis of the other characters they have played on screen. Aashiqui was not even the story anymore... I don’t know the source of these stories which came out.”

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was a huge hit at the box office.