The fourth instalment in the Captain America franchise, Brave New World, is performing well at the global box office. The film introduces Thaddeus Ross as the Red Hulk but also surprises fans with the return of his daughter, Betty Ross.

Betty Ross Returns to the MCU (Spoilers Ahead)

Betty Ross, last seen in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, makes her return in Brave New World’s climax. She visits her father, Thaddeus Ross, who is imprisoned in the Raft, a top-secret prison designed to contain metahumans.

Actress Liv Tyler reprises her role as Betty Ross, marking her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after more than a decade. In a recent interview with Collider, director Julius Onah explained how he convinced Tyler to return:

“She had taken a bit of a step back from acting, focusing on other things in her life, and she's such an incredible human being. But I just went and did a Zoom and had a very honest conversation with her, as I did with every other actor who was going to become involved, as to emotionally and thematically what this movie was trying to accomplish and why I thought it would be worth their time and their talents. Luckily, she responded.”

Box office performance

Despite mixed reactions from critics and audiences, Brave New World continues to perform well. In its second week, the movie grossed approximately $30 million in the U.S., bringing its global total to over $217 million.

On its opening weekend, the film earned $27.5 million domestically, surpassing the predicted $100 million global opening by reaching $192.4 million.

Brave New World follows Captain America as he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy after saving the newly elected U.S. President, Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. This film marks Ford’s debut in the MCU.

