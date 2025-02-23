The third season of Reacher is receiving high praise from both critics and audiences. So far, three episodes have been released, with new episodes dropping weekly. The season has a near-perfect 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing Season 1’s 92% and coming just one per cent shy of Season 2’s 98%. The series has also generated an impressive $279 million in revenue for Prime Video.

What is Reacher about?

Based on Lee Child’s bestselling novels, Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military police major who lives like a drifter, moving from town to town. Trouble always seems to find him, forcing Reacher to step in and take action.

Alan Ritchson on a challenging scene

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, lead actor Alan Ritchson opened up about a particularly difficult scene in Episode 3, where Reacher makes a daring escape through dangerous waters.

“It was tough. That water work was pretty tricky, and stripping down and crawling across those cold, wet rocks naked was not the funnest for me and for just about anybody watching — but we did it because we love the show,” Ritchson revealed.

Cast and release schedule

Directed by Sam Hill and Gary Fleder, Reacher Season 3 features a strong ensemble cast, including Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters, Brian Tee, and Anthony Michael Hall.

The first three episodes are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes releasing weekly.

