Marvel’s animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has become a breakout hit, offering a fresh take on Peter Parker’s story. Set in an alternate timeline, the show follows a young Peter Parker mentored by Norman Osborn, also known as the Green Goblin.

Advertisment

Also Read: DC fans can expect more jokes in James Gunn's Superman

Marvel confirms multi-season renewal

Ahead of its season one finale, Marvel Television officially renewed the series for two more seasons, highlighting the studio’s confidence in its success. The show currently boasts an impressive 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, further cementing its popularity.

Advertisment

Also Read: Robert Pattinson's Batman not part of DCU, insider says

Major Marvel cameos

Throughout its first season, the series has featured cameos from iconic Marvel characters such as Iron Man, Daredevil, and Doctor Strange, along with the likes of Otto Octavius, Tombstone and Speed Demon from Spider-Man’s classic rogues gallery.

Advertisment

Characters Marvel wouldn’t approve

In a recent interview with The Breakroom, showrunner Jeff Trammell revealed that Marvel restricted certain characters from appearing in the series:

"We thought Big Wheel would be a fun addition, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us. I couldn’t use the Fantastic Four. That was a bummer for sure. I had ideas for them, but I had to pivot. Sometimes, when you can’t use a character, it pushes you to explore new options. You can’t just play it safe, you have to get creative and bring in fresh ideas."

Also Read: Keanu Reeves shares update on long-awaited Constantine 2

Star-studded voice cast

The show features an impressive voice cast, including Hudson Thames, Kari Wahlgren, Grace Song, Eugene Byrd, Zeno Robinson, and Colman Domingo.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is currently streaming on Disney+.

Also Read: 'It’s just surreal to me': Anthony Michael Hall on Reacher season 3 role