It's the last leg before the Oscars. The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards handed out awards in TV and film categories.

In the film categories, Timothée Chalamet was named best leading actor for A Complete Unknown. Kieran Culkin won the award for best supporting actor in a film for A Real Pain, while Zoe Saldaña won best actress in a supporting role for Emilia Pérez.

In TV categories, Shogun picked three awards, including best drama series ensemble. For the same, Anna Sawai won best actress in a drama series, and Hiroyuki Sanada won best actor in a drama series.

Only Murders in the Building won the award for best comedy series ensemble. For the show, Martin Short was named best actor in a comedy series. Jean Smart won best actress in a comedy series for Hacks.

Also, Jessica Gunning won best actress in a TV movie or limited series for Baby Reindeer. Colin Farrell was named best actor in a TV movie or limited series for The Penguin.

SAG Awards Host and Big Awards

The 31st SAG Awards has Kristen Bell as host who is also nominated for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Nobody Wants This. Actress Jane Fonda was presented with the Life Achievement Award.

What a speech. What a career.



Jane Fonda, a true icon. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/RGCBFiumWT — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 24, 2025

During the preshow, the winners in stunt ensemble categories were revealed, with The Fall Guy and Shogun nabbing the wins in film and TV, respectively.

You can stream the SAG Awards on Netflix. It's taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

SAG Awards 2025 Winner List:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

ANORA

CONCLAVE (WINNER)

EMILIA PÉREZ

WICKED

The decision is in: @conclavethefilm has won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/jfwZNd4Jqy — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 24, 2025

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

ADRIEN BRODY / László Tóth – “THE BRUTALIST”

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (WINNER)

DANIEL CRAIG / William Lee – “QUEER”

COLMAN DOMINGO / Divine G – “SING SING”

RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence – “CONCLAVE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

PAMELA ANDERSON / Shelly – “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba – “WICKED”

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas – “EMILIA PÉREZ”

MIKEY MADISON / Ani – “ANORA”

DEMI MOORE / Elisabeth – “THE SUBSTANCE” (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero – “WICKED”

YURA BORISOV / Igor – “ANORA”

KIERAN CULKIN / Benji Kaplan – “A REAL PAIN” (WINNER)

EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

JEREMY STRONG / Roy Cohn – “THE APPRENTICE”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez – “A COMPLETE UNKNOWN”

JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Annette – “THE LAST SHOWGIRL”

DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Berniece – “THE PIANO LESSON”

ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda – “WICKED”

ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita – “EMILIA PÉREZ” (WINNER)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

DUNE: PART TWO

THE FALL GUY (WINNER)

GLADIATOR II

WICKED

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JAVIER BARDEM / Jose Menendez – “MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY”

COLIN FARRELL / Oz Cobb – “THE PENGUIN” (WINNER)

RICHARD GADD / Donny – “BABY REINDEER”

KEVIN KLINE / Stephen Brigstocke – “DISCLAIMER”

ANDREW SCOTT / Tom Ripley – “RIPLEY”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATHY BATES / Edith Wilson – “THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL”

CATE BLANCHETT / Catherine Ravenscroft – “DISCLAIMER”

JODIE FOSTER / Det. Elizabeth Danvers – “TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY”

LILY GLADSTONE / Cam Bentland – “UNDER THE BRIDGE”

JESSICA GUNNING / Martha – “BABY REINDEER” (WINNER)

CRISTIN MILIOTI / Sofia Falcone – “THE PENGUIN”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BRIDGERTON

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL

THE DIPLOMAT

SHOGUN (WINNER)

SLOW HORSES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige – “SHOGUN”

JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase – “THE OLD MAN”

GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb – “SLOW HORSES”

EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal – “THE DAY OF THE JACKAL”

HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga – “SHOGUN” (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

KATHY BATES / Madeline Matlock – “MATLOCK”

NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington – “BRIDGERTON”

ALLISON JANNEY / Vice President Grace Penn – “THE DIPLOMAT”

KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler – “THE DIPLOMAT”

ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko – “SHOGUN” (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

THE BEAR

HACKS

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (WINNER)

SHRINKING

.@OnlyMurdersHulu kept us laughing all year long, and for that we thank you. 🫶 Congrats on the Actor®! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/oYzsEtVhZj — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 24, 2025

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk – “A MAN ON THE INSIDE”

HARRISON FORD / Paul – “SHRINKING”

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam – “ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING” (WINNER)

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – “THE BEAR”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

KRISTEN BELL / Joanne – “NOBODY WANTS THIS”

QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues – “ABBOTT ELEMENTARY”

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina – “THE BEAR”

AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu – “THE BEAR”

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance – “HACKS” (WINNER)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

THE BOYS

FALLOUT

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

THE PENGUIN

SHOGUN (WINNER)