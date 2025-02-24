Marvel and Disney's Captain America: Brave New World clung to the top of the North American box office this weekend despite a steep drop from its opening, earning an estimated $28.2 million, analysts said Sunday.

Advertisment

That take, on a slow February weekend, was just over one-fourth the $100 million the superhero film earned at its opening.

No great reviews for the new Captain America film

Reviews of the movie, with Anthony Mackie in the title role, have been decidedly weak.

Advertisment

Neon Studio's new comedy-horror film The Monkey, based on a short story by Stephen King, opened in second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in an estimated $14.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Theo James, Rohan Campbell and Elijah Wood star in the movie about a demonic toy monkey that is linked to a series of horrific deaths.

In third place, slipping one spot from last weekend, was Columbia and Sony's Paddington in Peru, at $6.5 million. Ben Whishaw voices the lovable, floppy-hatted bear.

Advertisment

Also read: Indian classics Mother India, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar and others to be screened at Academy Museum

Also down one spot was Dog Man, a superhero comedy from Universal and DreamWorks, at $5.9 million. The family-friendly animation is a spinoff from the best-selling Captain Underpants books.

And in fifth, at $3 million, was Ne Zha 2 from CMC Pictures. The Chinese blockbuster has become the biggest-ever box-office release in China and the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

The tale of a rebellious young deity who uses his powers to battle formidable foes, Ne Zha 2 has logged worldwide ticket sales of $1.72 billion since its January 29 release in China, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Heart Eyes" ($2.9 million)

"The Unbreakable Boy" ($2.5 million)

"Mufasa: The Lion King" ($2.5 million)

"One of Them Days" ($1.4 million)

"Love Hurts" ($1.1 million)