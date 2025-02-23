In a first, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will showcase a selection of 12 Indian classic films as part of its special feature called “Emotion in Colour: A Kaleidoscope of Indian Cinema”. The screening will have a selection of 12 Indian films including Jodhaa Akbar, Devdas, Mother India, Manthan, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Amar Akbar Anthony and others in its list.

Advertisment

The other films in the list include Ishanou, Kummatty, Mirch Masala, Kanchenjungha, Maya Darpan and Iruvar, each offering a unique lens into Indian cinema’s extraordinary relationship with color, culture and storytelling.

When to watch these films at the Academy Museum

These films will be available to watch from March 7 to April 19, 2025.



This groundbreaking series has been curated by acclaimed filmmaker and preservationist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the founding director of Film Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to preserving India’s cinematic legacy. The program explores the evolution of color in Indian cinema and its transformative role in shaping visual storytelling and emotional resonance.



The series aims to emphasise the vast richness and diversity of Indian cinema, spanning decades, regions, languages, and genres. Featured films encapsulate the grandeur of period dramas, the defiant voices of feminist narratives during colonial rule, and the hopes of a newly independent nation. They delve into intricate political dramas, the escapist joy of romance, and reflective works of Parallel and experimental cinema.

Advertisment

Also read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Girls Will Be Girls wins John Cassavetes at Independent Spirit Awards

On the massive acknowledgement on such a global stage, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said, "In India, colour is inextricably woven into the fabric of our culture and artistry, and this is profoundly evident in our cinema. When the Academy Museum invited me to curate a program of Indian films, I saw a rare opportunity to present the unparalleled diversity and vibrancy of Indian cinema in color to a largely unfamiliar audience. Beyond Hindi cinema, India boasts five major film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali—that collectively produce over 2,000 films annually, alongside a multitude of productions in other languages and dialects from every corner of the country.”

He added, “These twelve films are more than just a celebration of cinematic artistry; they are a vivid mosaic of language, culture and color, offering audiences in Los Angeles a glimpse into the boundless kaleidoscope of Indian cinema."

Advertisment

Also read: 'I thought it would be worth their time', says Captain America: Brave New World director on Liv Tyler cameo

Details of the film screenings at the Academy Museum:



Saturday, March 7 – Mother India (Hindi / 1957) – directed by Mehboob Khan

Monday, March 10 – Manthan (Hindi / 1976) – directed by Shyam Benegal

Monday, March 10 – Amar Akbar Anthony (Hindi / 1977) – directed by Manmohan Desai

Tuesday, March 11 – Ishanou (Manipuri./ 1990) – directed by Aribam Syam Sharma

Friday, March 14 – Kummatty (Malayalam / 1979) – directed by Aravindan Govindan

Tuesday, March 18 – Mirch Masala (Hindi / 1987) – directed by Ketan Mehta

Saturday, March 22 – Devdas (Hindi / 2002) – directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sunday, March 20 – Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (Hindi / 1995) – directed by Aditya Chopra

Monday, March 31 – Jodhaa Akbar (Hindi / 2008) – directed by Ashutosh Gowariker

Saturday, April 5 – Kanchenjungha (Bengali /1962) – directed by Satyajit Ray

Tuesday, April 8 – Maya Darpan (Hindi / 1972) – directed by Kumar Shahani

Sunday, April 19 – Iruvar (Tamil / 1997) – directed by Mani Ratnam