/Smriti Irani’s take on the bittersweet realities of motherhood leaves the Internet emotional: 'You made us cry'

Smriti Irani’s latest comment on the bittersweet realities of motherhood has left the internet emotional. Irani recently spoke at an event in Mumbai where she reflected on balancing the responsibilities of raising children while managing a high-profile and demanding career, first as a leading TV star and later as a politician. Smriti is a mother of three children.

‘Was just cleaning nappies, now he is talking back'

Smriti spoke at the Mom Power Conference 2026 in Mumbai and admitted that, like many working mothers, the years spent juggling motherhood and professional responsibilities now feel like a blur.

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Addressing the audience, the former Union minister said, "Do we have working mothers here? Do you have any memory of whatever that has happened? No. There is an honest-to-God answer - none of the women here will remember anything but the fact that they needed to get the job done. That they needed to feed their kid, make sure that the homework was done, that they needed to make sure that their PPT was equally ready. That they did not sleep many nights. That they had teenagers who are mouthing off - 'Who told you? I never asked for it, now that you have given birth to me, you have to deal with it.' How many people wonder that I was just cleaning nappies and now this person is talking back to me."

Irani called motherhood a selfless journey in which mothers sacrifice everything to raise independent children, only to eventually find themselves being needed less.

Smriti reflected on the emotional cost of parenting and said, "So when you ask all of them about their memory of it - they would have absolutely nothing. There will come a time when they are 50-55 years old and their kids would have gone off to live their lives and that is when you start reflecting. When the joints pain and you can't explain to anybody else, when you're at that kid, who now doesn't have time to call you back. So that's what feel like to be a mom. It is a job which is well done only when the kid doesn't need you anymore and that is the most heartbreaking thing. You spend half your life so that you will be forgotten in the other half. Can you compute an economic value to that?"

Internet reacts

Smiriti heartfelt take on the bittersweet reality of motherhood resonated with many parents on social media. Many reshared the video that Smriti had posted and wrote how accurate her description was of motherhood.

Noted industrialist Anand Mahindra wrote, “It’s not just some women in that room, you made many men teary-eyed. @smritiirani, including me. The pain & pleasure of being a mother.

So powerfully & emotionally articulated. I have only one point of dissonance: I adored & cared for my mother till her last breath.Because I had immense gratitude for what you termed the ‘tenacity’ of her love. Even in my lowest periods she made me feel like I could move mountains.

Not a day goes by when I don’t derive strength from her memory. Your son will be no different, I’m sure.”

Gul Panag reacted to the video with teary eyed emojis.

“As an Army officer with mostly field postings, I have seen my wife brining up our two children almost single handedly. Today she listened to you with teary eyes, relating to each and every word you spoke. How beautifully you have expressed both pleasure and pain of parenting,” wrote a user.

“So true. We need more investment in mothers because that is a damn good investment even for a nation's future,” another user pointed out.

An emotional user wrote, “You made us cry, that was a really honest, emotional, and powerful message.”

About Smriti Irani