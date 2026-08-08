/Thailand: 14-year-old goes on rampage, kills grandparents, teachers & self | Gravitas

What seemed like a normal day for students at the Debsirin School ended in a big tragedy. The country was left in shock as a 14-year-old student went on a rampage and killed his grandparents, as well as five teachers at his school, before taking his own life. This marked the Southeast Asian nation's worst mass killing since 2022.

Some people may find these visuals disturbing. Students were seen taking cover in a classroom as the shooter opened fire on the school premises. Students ran out of the school, which is located on Bangkok's outskirts, as the wounded were loaded onto ambulances. Dozens of police and emergency responders rushed to the spot, as parents raced to pick up their children.

Tearful students and staff comforted each other. At least 30 people have been injured. But a key question arises. Why did a 14-year-old turn his guns on his grandparents, fellow students and teachers? While the probe is still underway, Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul laid bare the possible reason. He nailed it down to stress. According to him, the shooter's grandmother was very strict on him about studying.

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After being interrogated by the police, the 14-year-old's close friend also reportedly revealed that he was complaining about stress. While he fired 28 bullets from the gun that belonged to his grandfather, he had 32 bullets left in his bag. There might be another angle to this, though.

According to Thailand's Deputy Interior Minister, the shooter might have been addicted to computer games. However, as per his teachers, his aggression was not linked to this possible addiction. Now, this shooting has also put the spotlight on Thailand's infamous gun culture.

According to reports, it recorded 7.48 violent gun deaths per hundred thousand people. This is twice as high as the violent gun deaths recorded in the U.S. As per estimates, one in ten persons in Thailand owns a gun. If we look at Southeast Asia as a whole, Thailand has by far the largest number of guns in civilian possession. It is believed that civilians own 10.3 million firearms, out of which nearly four million are unregistered weapons. But Thailand has strong legal regulations on paper, as far as gun ownership is concerned.

Only those with gun licenses are allowed to possess a gun. Applicants for a gun license must be at least twenty years old and are then subject to numerous checks. In the wake of the deadly shooting, though, the Thai PM has vowed to introduce a new law, which will restrict the carrying of firearms in public to only government officials. Students also demanded stricter weapons control and harsher punishments for juveniles involved in such crimes. At the same time, the Thai government is also trying to address the mental health crisis.