It was a “bad call” on part of Kate Hudson as she let an opportunity like The Devil Wears Prada go away from her. The Hollywood actress recently opened up about the lost opportunity on Capital Breakfast radio show.

Before Anne Hathaway was cast as Andrea “Andy” Sachs, director David Frankel met with the likes of Kate Hudson, Rachel McAdams, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman and Kirsten Dunst.

Kate Hudson on the missed opportunity

Recalling the time when she was offered the role, Kate said, “That was a bad call. It was a timing thing, it was one of those things where I couldn’t do it, and I should’ve made it happen, and I didn’t.”

Kate added that “it was one where when I saw it I was like, ‘Ugh.'”

The actress however maintained that “everything happens for a reason,” but still admitted that she “should’ve made that work.”

The Devil Wears Prada was a massive hit of its time. It collected $327 million at the box office and a two-time Oscar nominee.

Kate added, “It’s funny. It’s waves of things that are happening and people shooting at different times. It’s not like you don’t do them because you don’t want to do them. It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re doing something else.’ And it just sucked, you know?”

Devil Wears Prada to now get a sequel

David Frankel previously told Entertainment Weekly that the studio behind The Devil Wears Prada was not initially open to casting Hathaway in the lead role. “We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it,” he revealed.

Now, Disney is working on a sequel to the hit 2006 movie. The original film’s screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is in talks to return towrite the next chapter. The storyline reportedly follows Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Emily Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.