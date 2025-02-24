The first movie in the newly formed DC Universe (DCU) is Superman, and anticipation is building as its release nears. According to director James Gunn, the film will have a lighter tone than its predecessors in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and embody the hope that Superman represents.

David Corenswet will take on the mantle of the Man of Steel, while Nicholas Hoult will portray Superman’s arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor. Hoult initially auditioned for the role of Superman, but Gunn believed he was better suited for Luthor.

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

Today marks the 85th anniversary of Lex Luthor, who made his comic debut in Action Comics #23 in 1940. To celebrate the occasion, James Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes image of Hoult in character as Luthor.

In celebration of the 85th anniversary of Lex Luthor here’s an exclusive photo of Nicholas Hoult as Lex in our upcoming movie, @Superman.



Photo by @stefceretti. pic.twitter.com/1w7yi2zZC5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 23, 2025

In the comics, Lex Luthor is a brilliant billionaire who presents himself as a philanthropic businessman while secretly using his intellect and resources for personal gain. His hatred for Superman drives him to tirelessly plot against the hero in an attempt to undermine and destroy him.

Nicholas Hoult spoke about his approach to the character at MegaCon in February, stating:

"If someone had ultimate power and the ability to do anything, then what happens when what he does doesn’t align with everyone’s belief of what is right?"

He added, "There’s so much I want to do with Lex Luthor. I hope to play that character for a while."

What to expect from Superman

The movie will not be an origin story but will instead explore Superman’s early years in Metropolis. Alongside Corenswet and Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan will star as Lois Lane.

In addition to Superman, the film will introduce several other DC superheroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho, expanding the newly established DCU.

Superman is set to premiere in theatres worldwide on July 11, 2025.

