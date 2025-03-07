Days ahead of his debut performance in India, singer Shawn Mendes was seen street shopping in Mumbai's Colaba Causeway market. The singer arrived in Mumbai a few days ahead of his performance at Lollapalooza 2025 music festival and was seen exploring Mumbai.

Advertisment

Shawn goes street shopping in Mumbai

On Thursday, the Senorita singer was seen shopping at the Colaba Causeway market in Mumbai. The area in South Mumbai is known to have a thriving street market. Several videos and photos of his visit have since gone viral on social media and some lucky fans also got the opportunity to pose with Shawn.

Shawn Mendes reveals how therapy helped him become 'better version of himself'



A video circulating shows the singer checking out some footwear at a local shop. Shawn was dressed casually in a white vest and beige corduroy pants and seemed to blend in with the bustling crowd.

Advertisment

e quando eu e as meninas estivermos comprando coisas por são paulo e encontrarmos shawn mendes no meio da rua fazendo suas comprinhas também pic.twitter.com/nfmJ5KOLxL — elô (@readymendxs) March 6, 2025





More of Shawn with a fan! ♥️



📸 Owner pic.twitter.com/MYYjLFrrpa — Shawn Mendes HQ (@ShawnMendesUA) March 7, 2025

The singer later was seen indulging with fans on the streets of Mumbai with selfies and even signed a few autographs. Mendes was seen in a tan brown jacket and white t-shirt as he posed with some fans.

Advertisment

Shawn Mendes in Mumbai today! -1 till lollapalooza india pic.twitter.com/MQ4oQxcUZp — raya - shawn fan (@ShawnFansRaya) March 7, 2025

Shawn Mendes' performance in India

Shawn Mendes will be performing at Lollapalooza's third edition in India on March 8. The festival will take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Shawn is expected to perform some of his biggest hits, including Senorita, Treat You Better, and In My Blood. This marks his debut performance in India.

Nick Jonas gets energetic welcome at Lollapalooza India as crowd shouts 'jiju-jiju' | Watch



Lollapalooza 2025 will take place on March 8 and 9. Apart from Shawn Mendes, some of the world's biggest artists and bands will take the stage, including Green Day, Hanumankind, Raftaar, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, Zedd, Cory Wong, John Summit, Nothing But Thieves, Aurora, Lisa Mishra, Niladri Kumar and many more.

Big news! Green Day, Shawn Mendes to perform in India at Lollapalooza 2025