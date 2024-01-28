Nick Jonas gets energetic welcome at Lollapalooza India as crowd shouts 'jiju-jiju' | Watch

Saturday was Jonas brothers' night in Mumbai. Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, gave a rocking performance at Lollapalooza India on Saturday night (January 27).

The Jonas brothers left no stone unturned to make their first-ever performance in the country remarkable. Nick, who is the husband of Indian star Priyanka Chopra, kicked off his performance with a special mention of his marriage, which was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in 2018.

“This is our very first time performing in India. The sangeet doesn’t count,” said Nick.

Talking about the "special connection" with the country Nick said, "We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country. Thank you for having us and we will make the most excitable night ever."

The other major highlight of the night was how the jam-packed crowd welcomed Nick by chanting jiju-jiju (brother-in-law).



Jonas Brothers took the stage to ‘'Gallan Goodiyaan’' from Priyanka's Dil Dhadakne Do, which perfectly set the mood of the Indian audience. Nick stepped onto the stage, and the only word that could be heard at the venue was 'jiju'.

Taking the mic, Nick introduced his brothers Joe and Kevin. However, he called his elder brother Kevin as 'bade papa'; referencing how Nick's daughter Malti Marie addresses him. For the unversed, in North India, children address the elder brother of their father as bade papa.