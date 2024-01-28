Nick Jonas gets energetic welcome at Lollapalooza India as crowd shouts 'jiju-jiju' | Watch
On Saturday morning (January 27), Jonas arrived with the other two members of the band and got a very warm and exciting welcome from the Mumbai paparazzi. The much-awaited event started on Jan 27 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai and saw performances by various artists like Jungle, Royal Blood, Halsey, JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, and DJ Malaa, among others.
Saturday was Jonas brothers' night in Mumbai. Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, gave a rocking performance at Lollapalooza India on Saturday night (January 27).
The Jonas brothers left no stone unturned to make their first-ever performance in the country remarkable. Nick, who is the husband of Indian star Priyanka Chopra, kicked off his performance with a special mention of his marriage, which was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in 2018.
“This is our very first time performing in India. The sangeet doesn’t count,” said Nick.
Talking about the "special connection" with the country Nick said, "We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country. Thank you for having us and we will make the most excitable night ever."
The other major highlight of the night was how the jam-packed crowd welcomed Nick by chanting jiju-jiju (brother-in-law).
Jonas Brothers took the stage to ‘'Gallan Goodiyaan’' from Priyanka's Dil Dhadakne Do, which perfectly set the mood of the Indian audience. Nick stepped onto the stage, and the only word that could be heard at the venue was 'jiju'.
Taking the mic, Nick introduced his brothers Joe and Kevin. However, he called his elder brother Kevin as 'bade papa'; referencing how Nick's daughter Malti Marie addresses him. For the unversed, in North India, children address the elder brother of their father as bade papa.
Nick and his brother went on to perform on their hits such as “Waffle House”, “What a Man Gotta Do”, "Celebrate","Sucker" and Jealous among others. Nick even performed the Hindi version of "Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife'' with King.
Actress Taapsee Pannu also attended the Jonas Brothers gig, as she cheered for Jiju Nick and his brothers.
The actress shared a glimpse of herself attending the concert on her Instagram stories. Sharing the clip from the live concert, Pannu wrote, ''Jijaji stage pe hain!!!!''
For the concert, Pannu wore a strapless denim jumpsuit, and her curly hair looked perfect.
