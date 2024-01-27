HanuMan director Prashanth Varma says he was 'hurt' by Adipurush certain sequences

Tejja Saja's HanuMan has been garnering a lot of love from the audience. Since its release, the movie has earned impressive numbers at the box office and has been receiving a lot of praise for its plot, extraordinary VFX work, and breathtaking visuals. Director Prasanth Verma is currently basking in the success of his movie, and during his recent interview, Verma talked about OM Raut's Adipurush, which faced a huge backlash from the audience and critics alike. Based on the Ramayana, the movie faced a huge backlash for its poor VFX and CGI work and the wrong portrayal of the mythological characters.

During his recent interview, Verma was asked about Adipurush, and whether he took any cautions after seeing Adipurush, and incorporated it into his movie.



''Not at all. Whether the film had happened or not, I would have made this film as it is now. Because those are the mistakes I would never do irrespective of… that film. That’s not my style of filmmaking… and me as a person also. That film didn’t affect my process of filmmaking at all,” he said during an interview, as per Indian Express.



When asked about what he felt after watching Adipurush, the director said, “I would never do that.'' he said before adding “To be frank, there were a few sequences in the film where I went ‘woah’… they were so good. I could have never done this. We should give that credit. And there were sequences… seeing which I was really hurt. I was like ‘Arre I would have done it (differently). Every filmmaker feels that. And at the same time, as an audience also I could not agree with but then there were a few brilliant sequences.”



HanuMan success and glory



Despite being a low-budget movie, the adventure drama has emerged as a massive hit. In the past 15 days, the movie that was made on a budget of Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) has crossed the Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion) mark worldwide.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X,''Despite reduction in screens and shows, #HanuMan witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH on [third] Fri, also benefitting from #RepublicDay holiday… In fact, Fri biz is better than [previous week] Tue, Wed and Thu biz… [Week 3] Fri 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 41.44 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice.#Telugu version in #NorthIndia [Week 3]: Fri 3 lacs. Total: ₹ 2.38 cr.''

What is HanuMan about?



The action-adventure fantasy revolves around a man named Hanumanthu, who gains superpowers from the blessings of Lord Hanuman. The movie marks the second collaboration between Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja. The film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai among others.