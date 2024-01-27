Fighter box office: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone earns impressive numbers

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter arrived in theatres on January 25, a day before India's Republic Day, followed by a weekend. Sidharth Anand's directorial opened with great numbers at the box office, and in the two days since its release, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark.

As per Sacnilk, the movie performed well and went on to earn Rs 22.5 crore (Rs 225 million) on Thursday, the first day of its release. On Friday (Republic Day), the movie saw a huge jump in numbers, earning Rs 39.5 crore (Rs 395 million) at the box office in India. Taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 62 crore (620 million).

On the extraordinary success of the movie, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ''#Fighter sets #BO on 🔥🔥🔥, is EXTRAORDINARY on Day 2, benefits largely due to two factors: [i] Excellent feedback from audience and [ii] #RepublicDay holiday… Mass pockets - which underperformed on Day 1 - witness massive growth on Day 2, thus contributing to the impressive total.'' #Fighter sets #BO on 🔥🔥🔥, is EXTRAORDINARY on Day 2, benefits largely due to two factors: [i] Excellent feedback from audience and [ii] #RepublicDay holiday… Mass pockets - which underperformed on Day 1 - witness massive growth on Day 2, thus contributing to the impressive… pic.twitter.com/X0lCWS0AXs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2024 × After collecting impressive numbers in the domestic market, the movie went on to garner impressive numbers overseas as well. #HrithikRoshan's #Fighter is off to a flyer at the box office.



India Nett -… pic.twitter.com/3Kv3IF4ZhH — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 26, 2024 × On the second day, the movie collected Rs 21.60 crore (Rs 216 million) from the overseas market, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 96 crore (Rs 960 million).

About Fighter

Set in 2019, the movie revolves around the Pulawama terror attack and follows an elite group of Air Force officers, including Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil), among others.

The group of pilots includes Patty (Hrithik Roshan), Mini (Deepika Padukone), Bash (Akshay Oberoi), and Taj (Karan Singh Grover), and is being trained by Group Captain Rocky (Anil Kapoor).

Shot at Indian air bases with real Sukhois and other Indian fighter planes, the VFX work makes a movie a gripping and theatrical experience.

Helmed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, the movie has an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akshay Oberoi, and Ashutosh Rana, among others. Fighter Review

Shomini Sen writes in her review, ''The film heavily depends on VFX throughout and it does not disappoint. Sure, some shots remind you of the Top Gun series (possibly the best film on fighter jets and pilots) with the way the stunts are performed and even some of the plot points but the writers then Indianise the narrative to a great extent, slipping in a word of gender equality, patriarchy and more. These points may seem slightly unnecessary when there is an impending threat from the enemy but Fighter only touches the tip of every issue and doesn't delve deeper.''