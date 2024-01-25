Fighter review: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film gets it right despite predictability 

It is that time of the year when Bollywood gets a full platform to chest-thump patriotism through its movies. India celebrates its 75th Republic Day on January 26 and thus, it is an opportune moment for Bollywood to serve a patriotic film to its audience for the Republic Day weekend. Sidharth Anand's Fighter- a story about a bunch of Indian Air Force fighter pilots - has all the elements of a nationalist film. Chest-thumping patriotism, histrionics, an underdog hero, tokenism and a predictable story that is all too familiar. So does it work? Let's find out.



Set in 2019, in and around the Pulawama attack, Fighter, written by Anand and Ramon Chibb, also has references to Balakot airstrikes that took place soon after the Pulawama attack and even features Pakistan border skirmishes.

The story of Fighter



The Indian Airforce assembles a group of its best fighter pilots to train for a special operation after getting intel on a planned terror attack on Srinagar. The pilots include Patty (Hrithik Roshan), Mini (Deepika Padukone), Bash (Akshay Oberoi) and Taj (Karan Singh Grover). The group is being trained by Group Captain Rocky (Anil Kapoor) who encourages the pilots to spend more time even when they are not training, to grow a bond. A brooding Patty takes the maximum time to open up as he has past baggage that haunts but his gang and a flirtatious Mini help him open up.



The pilots are exceptionally gifted and brave and under the leadership of Rocky and Patty (who is the best fighter pilot in the Airforce we are told) they excel in successful missions. On one such mission, two of their pilots enter the POK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) and are declared as missing. Does the Indian Airforce manage to bring back their soldiers from the enemy camp forms the rest of the story.

What works

The film heavily depends on VFX throughout and it does not disappoint. Sure, some shots remind you of the Top Gun series (possibly the best film on fighter jets and pilots) with the way the stunts are performed and even some of the plot points but the writers then Indianise the narrative to a great extent, slipping in a word of gender equality, patriarchy and more. These points may seem slightly unnecessary when there is an impending threat from the enemy but Fighter only touches the tip of every issue and doesn't delve deeper.



The first half is spent establishing the characters, their camaraderie, and why Patty is such a loner and a brooder. The action, thankfully, picks up in the second half when the airstrikes are shown indulgently on screen. I watched it on IMAX 3D and can safely say the makers have done a credible job with its action sequences.



What does not work



While what is shown on screen is enjoyable and entertaining, one can't help at how predictable the film is. You know what will happen next in almost every scene. The thrills are only thanks to the aerial stunts- all VFX-enabled. But tokenism, the jingoistic lines and the predictable screenplay hinders Fighter from becoming an extraordinary film.

Fighter wastes Hrithik and Deepika's potential



It also wastes the potential of actors like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Even though the film centers around Roshan's character- a man who likes to break rules for the love of his nation and also a recluse- this role doesn't need the actor to flex much of his talent. He sleepwalks through the film - as does Padukone, who looks gorgeous and shares good chemistry with Roshan- but her potential as an actress is never capitalised. The lazy writing makes both their performances middling.



Anil Kapoor on the other hand is over the top. His character Rocky has issues with Roshan's character and the two share cold relationship throughout the film. But Kapoor goes over the top on many occasions to assert his angst. Similarly, once a star on TV, Karan Singh Grover's goofy act also seems slightly forced and over the top.