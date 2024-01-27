Kanguva : Bobby Deol's Udhiran is ruthless, powerful and unforgettable

Bobby Deol's fans got a treat on Saturday (January 27). Today, the actor is celebrating his 55th birthday, and marking the special day, the actor, who is lovingly called Lord Bobby, treated his fans with the first look from the upcoming movie Kanguva starring Suriya. In the epic drama, Bobby is playing the role of the antagonist, Udhiran. Sharing the poster in which he's sporting a fiery look, Bobby wrote, ''Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable🗡️.'' In the poster, Bobby looks menacing in a ruthless look with long hair and a bearded look. His stone eyes and skeleton armour added more eeriness.

Monkey Man trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut with Dev Patel's revenge drama

Suriya, playing the lead role in the movie, wished Deol on his birthday: ''Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother..Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him!'' he wrote on X.



Talking about the movie, Bobby told the Indian news channel India Today, “Yes, I am doing Kanguva with Suriya. It’s an amazing team, Siva is a sweetheart and Suriya is an amazing actor again, so dedicated. It’s a real pleasure working with him.”

The movie marks Bobby's Tamil debut.



More about Kanguva



Directed by Siva, the movie will reportedly feature Suriya in two distinct roles. The period drama star cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam and Jagapathi Babu. The film has been bankrolled by Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film.



The movie is slated to hit theatres later this year.



Bobby's rocking comeback



Bobby Deol is currently on cloud nine. Last year, the actor enthralled the audience with his outstanding performance as Abrar Haque in Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.