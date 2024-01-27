Monkey Man trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala makes Hollywood debut with Dev Patel's revenge drama

British actor Dev Patel is all set to make his debut as a director in Monkey Man. On Friday, the first trailer for the movie set in India was dropped, and it's full of action, drama, and emotion.



Set in Mumbai, the movie takes us into the troubled life of a boy and how he deals with the corrupt world around him.



The Monkey Man Trailer:



Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, the trailer for Monkey Man introduces the audience to the troubled life of a young man named Kid, who is living a suppressed life in a shadow. He does multiple jobs, from working as a waiter in a nightclub to as a fighter who hides his identity behind a gorilla mask; however, he has a hidden agenda to take revenge on the corrupted elites of the city who killed his mother.

Tyler Christopher's cause of death confirmed! General Hospital star died due to accidental positional asphyxia



The trailer further shows the trauma of Kid's life when he lost his mother. “When I was a boy, my mother used to tell me a story of a demon king and his army. They brought fire and terror to the land until they faced the protector of the people; The White Monkey,” he says in the voiceover as we see the childhood of Kid in a flashback.



Packed with high-octane action sequences, menacing fights, heavy dialogues, and chase scenes, the trailer will surely take the excitement of the audience a notch higher. Makarand Deshpande and Sikandar Kher are the antagonists in the movie.



Directed by Patel, the cast includes Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande.







The movie marks Made in Heaven actress Sobhita's Hollywood debut. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan 🪷🔥🐦‍⬛Releasing 5th April across theatres globally.''