Back to stardom - the fabulous year that Deols had at the movies

After a dull 2022, no one would have thought that 2023 would be the year of Bollywood and its actors. This year, we witnessed a resurgence of the quintessential Bollywood fun with the release of movies that had everything from romance to drama and action and went on to become the highest-grossing movies in the Hindi film industry. As a surprise, one thing that was observed was the Deols making a comeback at the box office.

From father Dharmendra to his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, the year has been dominated by the famous Bollywood family, who stayed away from the industry and limelight for over a decade despite ruling the Hindi film industry at one time.



The year has been a remarkable one for the Deol family. All three Deols - Sunny, Bobby, and Dharmendra - have made waves on the internet and at the box office. Their films were among the highest-grossing movies not just in 2023 but in the entire history of Indian cinema. Needless to say, this year will surely go down in the history of the Deol family.

It began with the father Dharmendra, who became the talk of the internet over his viral kissing scene from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Shabana Azmi. Then came his older son Sunny, who returned to the screen with the sequel to his iconic 2001 movie, Gadar. The film went on to shatter several box office records and got huge collections. Finally, the youngest son, Bobby, became the centre of attention for his performance as the villainous Abrar Haqh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, and stole all the limelight.

As we are all set to wave goodbye to this year, it's time to look back at the Deol family's shining year.

Dharmendra: Rocking at the age of 88

Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby ruled the box office in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. However, there was a period when their careers went through a rough patch, and their films were not performing well. The Deols, who were once dominating the headlines, were nowhere near, as they struggled to keep up to the stardom. Fortunately, fate gave them a second chance, and they were able to relive the stardom, that they once enjoyed.

Director Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani not only starred the two leading faces of the present time, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, but veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi too, who went on to steal all the limelight, and made the movie even more quintessential.

In the film, the older pairing plays lost lovers who reunite after staying away from each other all their lives. In the viral sequence, which was set in the classic song “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar”, the two come face-to-face, and the kiss happens.

The on-screen kissing scene between Shabana and Dharmendra became a widely discussed topic on the internet after a clip from the movie went viral. At the age of 88, Dharmendra's performance earned him a lot of acclaim.

Gadar 2: The magic of Sunny's hand pump.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was an emotion that was very hard to understand by many Gen Z's around, including me. Until we saw the madness people had for Tara Singh, the curiosity people had to see Sunny Deol once again crossing the border as a one-man army fighting against Pakistan.

The movie, with its years-old concept and a plot that was far from reality, may not be able to garner immense praise from the critics. But it went on to earn much love from the audience.

Filled with heart-pounding action, melodrama, and romance, the larger-than-life movie went on to shatter several box office records. Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million), the movie performed exceedingly well at the cinemas, making over Rs 600 crore (Rs 6 billion) at the worldwide box office. Not just the box office, but the ear-soothing songs from the movie made all of us hum as they went on to become the reel songs on Instagram.

The action-thriller movie revitalised the career of Sunny as it went on to become the highest-grossing film of the actor's entire career.

Lord Bobby and his resurgence

Bobby Deol has made one of the strongest comebacks in B-town. In the ruthless world of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, he played the thrilling character of Abrar Haque, whose villainous looks, ripped physique, and killing personality made all of us addicted. The actor's role may have had limited screen time in the movie, but it was a comeback that he deserved, and no one anticipated.

While success is what Deols has been enjoying these days, what made them relatable was their openness about the difficult times that they have faced. Bobby went on to make a special connection with the masses as he talked about his rough phase when his career was not doing well.