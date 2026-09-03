/Zelensky ‘grateful’ for India’s push to end Ukraine war after meeting Jaishankar in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked India for its efforts to help bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Zelensky said he and Jaishankar held discussions on several “important issues” and stressed India's position on the need for peace.

“Held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war—the war of Russia against Ukraine. This time must certainly not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India's clear position,” Zelensky said in a post on X, where he also shared glimpses of the meeting.

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Zelensky also referred to the Russian drone attacks launched while Jaishankar was visiting Ukraine. He said Russia used ‘Shaheds’ drones and alleged that their development was not possible without Iran's assistance. According to Zelensky, Ukraine's combat aviation ensured the safety of the delegation.

The Ukrainian president said the talks also covered the situation in the Black Sea, particularly the risks facing civilian shipping.

“We agree that it is absolutely unacceptable to block the supply of food to those regions where it is highly sensitive and people depend on the relevant sea routes. Russian actions aimed at blocking our ports, our grain corridor, and our supplies are indeed injecting major disruption into global relations,” Zelensky wrote.

Jaishankar said his meeting with Zelensky centred on possible approaches to bring the ongoing conflict to an end.

The External Affairs Minister had earlier offered India's assistance in efforts to resolve the war, saying, “If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there”.

Conflict will not be solved whether India buys Russian oil or not

The External Affairs Minister also addressed India's purchase of Russian oil when asked whether New Delhi would reduce its purchases from Moscow if the US approves sanctions against countries buying Russian oil.

"I think it's also important that all of you get the challenges of providing for energy for 1.4 billion people at a time when the world energy situation is very, very difficult. So, I would say, I mean, this is something where clearly the Ukraine side has its perspective, which we respect, and we have ours, which I would expect others to also respect," Jaishankar said while responding to queries after his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.

"But let me just add this. You know, this conflict, which is today in its third year, will not be solved because somebody is buying or not buying oil or alumina or minerals or metals or fertiliser. This conflict will be solved by dialogue, by diplomacy, and by negotiation. And that is why it is something we would encourage," he added.