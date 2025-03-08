Marvel Studios is reportedly considering actor Jesse Plemons for the role of Beast in their upcoming X-Men reboot. Plemons, known for his performances in Killers of the Flower Moon, The Power of the Dog, and Civil War, is said to be a strong contender for the role of the fan-favourite mutant.

Who is Beast?

In the comics, Hank McCoy is a brilliant scientist and a key member of the X-Men. He is a mutant with a genius-level intellect and the ability to transform into a powerful, ape-like form with enhanced strength and agility. Beyond his combat skills, Beast is also a diplomat for mutants and a teacher at the Xavier Institute for Mutants.

A shift from Kelsey Grammer’s Beast?

Many fans expected Kelsey Grammer, who portrayed Beast in Bryan Singer's X-Men movies and reprised the role in the post-credit scene of 2023’s The Marvels, to continue playing the character in the MCU’s reboot.

However, according to industry insider Jeff Sneider, who spoke on The Hot Mic podcast, Marvel Studios is now looking at Plemons for the role. Sneider also noted that it is unclear whether the studio has formally approached Plemons yet.

Future possibilities for Grammer’s Beast

While Plemons may be the frontrunner for the rebooted X-Men, fans of Grammer’s version of Beast may still have something to look forward to. There is speculation that he could return as a variant of the character from an alternate timeline in Avengers: Doomsday, similar to past multiversal cameos in the MCU.

Other rumoured castings for X-Men

Jesse Plemons is the latest name linked to Marvel’s X-Men reboot. Other actors rumoured to be in consideration for roles include Margaret Qualley, Sadie Sink, DeWanda Wise, and Harris Dickinson. While Marvel Studios has yet to make any official casting announcements, anticipation continues to build around the future of mutants in the MCU.

