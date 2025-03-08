To celebrate Women’s Day, the makers of Jatadhara have revealed an intense new poster showcasing Sonakshi Sinha in a never-seen-before role. A fusion of action, mythology, and supernatural elements, the film promises to be a thrilling cinematic adventure.

A bold new role for Sonakshi Sinha

Making her debut in the Telugu film industry, Sonakshi Sinha takes on a powerful and mysterious character unlike anything she’s portrayed before. Following her compelling performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Sinha's portrayal in Jatadhara is eagerly anticipated by fans. Her character blends strength and intrigue, offering a fresh and intense role that stands out in her career.

An immersive cinematic experience

The journey of Jatadhara began with a grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on February 14, where key figures from the industry gathered. The team is now heading to the forests of Mount Abu, where a detailed jungle set has been built at Maukaa Studios to bring the film’s mystical world to life. The scale and vision behind the film promise a visually stunning experience steeped in ancient legends and action-packed sequences.

Behind the scenes

Sudheer Babu stars alongside Sonakshi Sinha, with debutante Venkat Kalyan directing the film. It is produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang. The film also includes co-producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, as well as creative producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre.

Filming begins

Sonakshi Sinha will start filming on March 10, diving into a role that requires depth, intensity, and power. With rich storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and a supernatural premise, Jatadhara is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, promising an immersive cinematic experience like never before.

