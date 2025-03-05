Everything Worth Talking About In Meghan Markle’s New OTT Show

With the first reviews already out on Meghan Markle’s new OTT show called With Love, Meghan and not many positive ones, we are here dissecting why you can watch the show if you’re up for some lazy watching.
Meghan Markle’s Netflix show was scheduled to release in January but owing to Los Angeles wildfires, the actress decided to postpone the release. It is now streaming on March 4.
The show doesn’t make a lot of mention of her past life and her royal life. Instead, she positions herself like a Martha Stewart, inviting friends like Mundy Kaling and expert guests including Roy Choi and Alice Waters over to cook meals while sharing DIY tips for everything from bath salts to folding clothes.
Meghan Markle also promoted her lifestyle brand, As Ever – what to expect and why she is so passionate about all things lifestyle.
There is no direct mention of anyone in the royal family. She, however, introduced makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin like: “He has just been in my life for the before, during and after, shall we say,” seemingly referring to her time as an official royal.
Meghan’s show makes a lot of mention of her husband Prince Harry. Harry himself doesn’t appear till the last episode but he is mentioned throughout, in reference to food.
Meghan also lays out her life as a mother to two kids as she reveals that she likes to cook for her kids so that they have a core memory of their mother making something for them when they were younger.
Meghan revealed that she ate a lot of junk food growing up. When asked her favorite, she replies: “Pollo Loco, Taco Bell — extra hot sauce on Mexican pizza — and Jack in the Box because my mom loved their tacos.”
Meghan likes to be addressed as Sussex. Speaking to Mindy Kaling, Meghan said, “It’s so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.” She added, “You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children’. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name. Our little family name.’”
