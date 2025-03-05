Everything Worth Talking About In Meghan Markle’s New OTT Show

'Call me a Sussex'

Meghan likes to be addressed as Sussex. Speaking to Mindy Kaling, Meghan said, “It’s so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.” She added, “You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children’. I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name. Our little family name.’”