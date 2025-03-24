Singer songwriter Lizzo shared a new set of pictures on Instagram and oh boy, how different does she look! The singer stunned her fans as she shared her transformative pictures since she started on her weightloss journey.

She flaunted her body in a schoolgirl-inspired outfit complete with fishnet tights, a red plaid skirt, a glittery black top and a leather vest. Her curls complemented the whole look. She captioned the post, “Devour feculence”, referring to a rebellious line delivered by Tramell Tillman in a recent episode of AppleTV+'s Severance.

Prior to this, Lizzo had shared another selfie on March 22 alongwith a collection of memes, mostly from Severance in which she showed off her makeup-free face. In the selfie, Lizzo wore a gray graphic T-shirt and a pair of black underwear. She captioned the post, "Me, myself & all my memes.” She then went on to make reference to Severance.

Lizzo has been vocal about her weightloss journey

Lizzo has never shied off from showing off her weightloss journey. She has been candid about what she calls the "weight release" — a term used to refer to a more holistic, well-rounded approach to weight loss. She has been at it since September 2024, when she shared in a TikTok video that she was undergoing a dramatic transformation. At the time, she revealed some details about the process.