During a recent press conference promoting the upcoming release of L2: Empuraan, director Prithviraj Sukumaran dismissed rumours that he is working on an adaptation of the classic 1984 Malayalam novel Randamoozham with Mohanlal.

The legacy of Randamoozham

Randamoozham is an award-winning novel by veteran novelist and scriptwriter M. T. Vasudevan Nair. The book is a retelling of the Indian epic Mahabharata from the perspective of Bhima, the second Pandava prince.

M. T. Vasudevan Nair wrote a script based on the book in 2011, with National Award-winning filmmaker Hariharan initially attached to direct, with Mohanlal in the lead. However, the project never took off due to budget constraints.

The 2017 revival and its cancellation

In 2017, interest in the project was reignited when it was announced that director V. A. Shrikumar Menon would helm the film with Mohanlal in the lead and a massive ₹1000 crore ($116 million) budget. The film was scheduled to begin production after the release of Menon's directorial debut, Odiyan (2018).

However, the financial and commercial failure of Odiyan led to the project's cancellation. Since then, there have been no new updates regarding the film.

Rumours sparked by Empuraan promotions

Recently, during the promotion of L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj was asked if he would be interested in directing a historical epic. In response, he looked at Mohanlal and smiled, leading to speculation that he might take on Randamoozham. However, the director firmly denied that any such project was in development.

L2: Empuraan to hit the big screen

Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Prithviraj are gearing up for the release of L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s blockbuster Lucifer. The film will be released in all major languages and hit the big screen on March 27, 2025.

