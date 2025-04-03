Glen Powell reacted to the rumours of him dating his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney. The pair reignited romance rumours as they attended Powell’s sister Leslie’s wedding in Dallas over the weekend. The two were spotted dining at various eateries in Dallas. The rumours of link up come amid Sweeney’s alleged break up with fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Advertisment

‘Timing is everything’

Powell appeared on NBS a few days after he and Sweeney attended the wedding. When host Jenna Bush Hager asked, “The wedding caused a little bit of a stir. Did that surprise you?”

Sydney Sweeney dines with Glen Powell amid break up rumours with fiance Jonathan Davino

Advertisment

Powell acted coy and instead of confirming or denying the rumours, the actor laughed and said, “You know, timing is everything in this world,” he said while laughing. “[Leslie] and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding.” He shared the wedding was a “fun, rowdy” time with family and friends.

Powell’s comments comes days after his mother denied the rumours. “They’re definitely not together,” she told Daily Mail, calling the speculation around their relationship “silly.”

Sydney Sweeney says her 'safety is at risk' as paps try to make a deal with her family for bikini pics

Advertisment

So, fans were caught by surprise when Powell didn’t flat out deny the rumours.

The Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Dating Rumours

Many fans have been shipping Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell for a long time. They starred in Anyone But You in 2023, and their chemistry on the press tour was undeniable. Rumours of the two dating also made their rounds back then amid Powell's break up with his then girlfriend Gigi Paris.

Powell and Sweeney had later joked about affair rumours on Saturday Night Live and hammed it up for the cameras

Now, with news that Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino may have split, the timing, indeed, seems too perfect.

Neither have all out confirmed the rumours but Powell’s recent reactions have got many of their fans thinking.

Sydney Sweeney stuns in floral dress at Eden premiere | Toronto Film Festival 2024