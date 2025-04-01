Sydney Sweeney reunited with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell in Dallas over the weekend amid rumours of Sweeney calling off her three-year engagement to Jonathan Davino. According to local outlet The Dallas Morning News, the two actors were spotted dining together at a Tex Mex restaurant with actor John Stamos.

Sydney and Glen dine together

The Dallas Morning News also quoted Hudson House, another restaurant in Dallas, confirming that the two actors had stopped by their restaurant for a meal together recently.



The two reportedly were in Dallas for Glen's sister Leslie Powell's wedding. On Sunday, images of Leslie's wedding party were shared on Instagram. The official wedding photographer had an entire highlight section on her page dedicated to the wedding.



Among the carousel of images was a photo of Leslie hugging Stamos, while another image showed Sydney and Leslie smiling while holding drinks in their hands.

Stamos and Glen worked together on the series Scream Queens, which aired for two seasons in 2015 and 2016. Glen and Sydney starred in Anyone But You, which was released in 2023. While filming, the pair had sparked dating rumours.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeny strictly friends?

A source told Us Weekly that Powell and Sweeney's relationship is strictly on a friendship basis.

"There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. They are just friends. Sydney is close with the entire family," a source told the outlet.

"Sydney brought one of her girlfriends to the wedding as a guest and she RSVP’d months ago," the source added.

Romance rumours between the two have been doing the rounds for a long time. Additional speculation occurred when Glen and his then-girlfriend, Gigi Paris, split while Anyone But You was in production.

Glen had later addressed the rumours of line-up and said, "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Powell told Men’s Health at the time. "But what I'm realizing now is that's just a part of this gig now."

Sydney Sweeny calls off engagement

The rumors of Sweeney and Davino's split ignited last week after the actress removed a photo of her kissing her fiancé from Instagram. The pair had been dating since 2018, but Sweeney kept their relationship private over the years.

