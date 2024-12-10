New Delhi

If multiple reports are to be believed, Indian actor Dhanush is all set to star in a project co-starring Sydney Sweeney. Dhanush, a well-known name in Tamil cinema, made his Hollywood debut in 2018 in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. The actor had also had an extended cameo in Gray Man which was released in 2022. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, the film featured Ryan Gosling in the lead.

Now, his latest international project will reportedly be backed by Sony Pictures and also feature Sydney Sweeney who is known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the film is going to be based on a video game franchise and will be released in cinemas on March 20, 2026.

The film will clash with Amazon MGM Studios’ Project Hail Mary, which stars Ryan Gosling.



Sydney, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has recently completed filming for a biopic about 1990s professional boxer Christy Martin.

Dhanush was last seen in the Tamil film Raayan, which was directed by him. The film opened to mixed reviews and also starred Dushara Vijayan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, and others.

Dhanush is also working on his third directorial film, Nilavaku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. He is also set to headline the upcoming Telugu-Tamil film Kubera. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Jim Sarbh, along with Dhanush.

The actor was recently in the news due to a legal battle between him and actress Nayanthara. The actor has sued Nayanthara for using footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan produced by him without his consent. According to The Hindu, Dhanush has submitted the suit to the Madras High Court, naming both Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Sivan, as defendants.

Previously, Nayanthara slammed actor Dhanush for refusing permission to use footage from her 2015 Tamil movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix wedding documentary. Dhanush had produced the movie. She also criticised him for sending a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore in damages for the inclusion of a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film.

Dhanush, who announced his separation from his filmmaker wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in 2022, was recently granted divorce. The former couple shares two sons together.

