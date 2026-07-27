/Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi's leaked BTS pictures hint at a timeless Mani Ratnam love story

Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are grabbing headlines as several photos of the duo shooting for an untitled film have gone viral on social media. The leaked BTS pictures have ignited excitement among fans, who believe the visuals could bring back nostalgia of cult classic movie 96.

Netizens' reaction to leaked BTS photos of Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi

Many viewers were quick to compare the images to Vijay Sethupathi's acclaimed film 96, with several social media users noting similarities in the understated expressions, natural chemistry and nostalgic atmosphere. One X user wrote, "Cult classic film loading from Mani Ratnam, sir. Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi are looking superb in the frame.

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Another user wrote, "The boss is back...another gem loading..A Mani Ratnam film."

"Awesome. Sai Pallavi. Unexpected combo to be frank. That too Mani sir wow", wrote the third user.

"Giving 96 vibes", wrote another social media user.

For the unversed, the images, taken from a shoot at Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge, show Vijay Sethupathi in a clean-shaven look alongside Sai Pallavi as the duo. While the makers are yet to officially unveil the title of the project, the visuals were enough to trigger comparisons with some of the most loved romantic dramas in Tamil cinema.

All about 96 movie

The 2018 romantic drama film 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan, follows a travel photographer who relives childhood memories during a school reunion and reunites with his high school sweetheart. Written and directed by C Prem Kumar, the critically acclaimed film won five awards at the 2018 Filmfare Awards South