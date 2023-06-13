Shah Rukh Khan calls Vijay Sethupathi one his 'favourite actors' 

Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi enjoys a huge fan base. The versatile actor, who has predominantly worked in South Indian language films, has time and again proved his mettle in various roles. Now, Sethupathi has a new fan- Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.



During the recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his opinion on Sethupathi. The two are working together in Atlee's Jawaan.



In response to a question, SRK replied, "@VijaySethuOffl is awesome, one of my favourite actors in Jawaan he is tooooo cool."



When a Twitter user asked him about his evening plans, Khan said, "Was thinking I will watch Jawan with Atlee."

Khan also stated that Atlee's film has a lot of action sequences when someone asked him which is physically more challenging for him, Jawaan or Dunki. Khan is shooting for both the films simultaneously.



Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release this year and also features Nayanthara who makes her Bollywood debut with the film. Meanwhile, Khan is also collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki which co-stars Taapsee Pannu and Sanya Malhotra.



