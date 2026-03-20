/Mani Ratnam announces new film: Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi to play the lead

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has announced his next project with Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi. While the project does not yet have an official title, it has been announced as Production No. 23. This is Ratnam’s first film announcement after the setback he experienced with Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

Mani Ratnam announces his new film: Read details

Mani Ratnam is one of the most acclaimed directors in Indian cinema, and for his next project, he is collaborating with prolific South Indian actors Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi. This marks Ratnam and Sethupathi’s second collaboration after the film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), which featured Prakash Raj, Arvind Swamy, and Jyothika.

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On Thursday, Ratnam’s production house, Madras Talkies, announced that his upcoming film will be headlined by Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi. A.R. Rahman will once again compose the music.

Madras Talkies shared a joint Instagram post with Lyca Productions, Sethupathi, and Pallavi. They wrote, “Delighted to welcome @sonymusic_south as the Audio Partner for #MadrasTalkiesProduction23. #Subaskaran presents. A #ManiRatnam Film. An @arrahman Musical. Produced by @lycaproductions @madrastalkies #IndiaTalkies. Starring @actorvijaysethupathi @saipallavi.senthamarai.” Subaskaran of Lyca Productions presents the film.

The collaboration with Rahman was announced after it was rumoured that Sai Abhyankar would join the project as a music composer. These rumours are quashed. However, fans should now relax, as Rahman and Ratnam are coming together to create another masterpiece. They have collaborated on Roja and Alaipayuthey, among others. No details

about the movie have been revealed. But according to reports, the movie is going to be a romantic drama.

Mani Ratnam's last film was Thug Life, featuring Kamal Haasan. Released on June 5, 2025, this gangster action drama features Haasan alongside Silambarasan in lead roles, marking a reunion after three decades. It was a special and most-talked-about collaboration. Unfortunately, it failed to impress the audience.