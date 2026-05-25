/Vijay Sethupathi seeks two major changes from CM Vijay for Tamil film industry: 'It would be very good if...'

Days after Kamal Haasan shared ideas for the welfare of the Tamil film industry, actor Vijay Sethupathi has opened up about his concerns regarding the same, and appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to introduce key reforms that could help the filmmakers.

Vijay Sethupathi has two requests for the TN CM

While attending the audio launch event of Parimala & Co, directed by Pandiraj and starring Jayaram and Urvashi, Sethupathi made the remarks and backed an idea earlier proposed by Kamal Haasan regarding a dedicated OTT platform for Tamil content.

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During the event, the actor expressed that the regional entertainment industry requires stronger support systems for growth. "I have an important request for the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay sir. As Kamal sir asked, it would be very good if the Tamil Nadu government started an OTT soon. OTT was such a booming market; it rose and then fell, I don’t know why. It’s creating a lot of confusion in business terms. So, it would be great if you could channel it a little bit," he said, as quoted by HT.

The actor also highlighted the financial pressure being faced by theatre owners and producers, saying, "Secondly, theatre ticket prices have not been rising for many years. The price of everything else has gone up. So, it would be good if theatre ticket prices were to be increased. I think you should consider it a little. I’ve been thinking about this for a while now. The cost of production has gone up, but the ticket rate has remained the same for years. It’s very difficult, even though they’re managing by selling digital rights."

Kamal Haasan's requests for CM Vijay