/Rajinikanth breaks silence on Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu CM, says friendship with MK Stalin is beyond politics

Veteran actor Rajinikanth recently addressed the fans' and audiences' criticism regarding his silence on questions about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. The actor held a press conference at his residence in Chennai to address the false accusations and clear the air about his post-election meet with MK Stalin.

Rajinikanth clarifies false accusations

Actor Rajinikanth held a press conference at his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai. He addressed the rumours and criticism surrounding his post-election meeting with DMK President and the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his silence over the questions about Vijay becoming the next CM.

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Speaking to the press, Rajinikanth addressed the speculation surrounding the Tamil Nadu elections. He said, "I am holding this press meet because many criticisms are being made about me in connection with the election. If I do not respond to them, they will become accepted as the truth."

The actor also recalled his meeting with MK Stalin after the election result was linked to their friendship of ages. He continued, “After the election results, I went and met MK Stalin, and that became a subject of criticism.” Our friendship is beyond politics. I felt saddened that MK Stalin was defeated in Kulathur."

Rajinikanth puts his thoughts forward after facing backlash for not congratulating Chief Minister Vijay. He added, "Rajini is not a cheap or low-standard person to speak unnecessarily about anything else. As soon as the Chief Minister won, I conveyed my congratulations to him immediately."

He further talked about the age gap between him and Vijay. He stated, "I’m not even in politics, so why would I get jealous of Vijay..? Maybe if Kamal becomes CM, I might get jealous. There’s a generation gap between Vijay and me. It won’t look good for either of us if we compete with each other."

Also Read: Filmmaker Samuthirakani cheers for Chief Minister Vijay

When did backlash against Rajinikanth begin?

On Tuesday (May 12), Rajinikanth was spotted arriving at the Chennai airport. A video shared by the news agency PTI showed Rajinikanth greeting a few reporters. When one of them asked him about Vijay, who has taken an oath as the new CM of Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth offered no comment. Instead, he smiled, folded his hands, and walked ahead.

Rajinikanth has always stood by his juniors. He congratulated actor-turned-politician Vijay on May 4, the day the Tamil Nadu election results were declared.