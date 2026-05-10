/Filmmaker Samuthirakani cheers for Chief Minister Vijay: 'I was waiting for this day'

C Joseph Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, administered by Governor RV Arlekar. This 51-year-old actor-turned-politician made history as the first CM since 1967 outside DMK-AIADMK. Filmmaker Samuthirakani was spotted after his darshan at Tirumala recently and extended his best wishes for the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

What did Samuthirakani say about Vijay becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu?

Talking to the paps, the renowned actor and filmmaker Samuthirakani said, "After defeating all the hurdles, Vjay, my dear brother, Thalapathy and honourable chief minister, is set to form the government. My hearty wishes to you. I was waiting for this day."

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He further said, "All these hurdles are nothing, brother. More obstacles will follow. I have hope that you break all of them successfully and govern the state by raising its name to great heights. I pray to God for your success."

All about Samuthirakani

P Samuthirakani is a renowned actor, director and screenwriter who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. He is recognised for both portraying versatile character roles and antagonist roles and directing socially relevant films, including Naadodigal and Appa.

He gained recognition with the hit film Naadodigal (2009) and later directed acclaimed films such as Poraali (2011), Appa (2016), and Vinodhaya Sitham (2021).