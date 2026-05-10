/Trisha Krishnan shares warm moment with Vijay’s family during Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in ceremony

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister swearing-in ceremony of Tamiliaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay witnesses several notable moments. However, one moment has definitely caught the netizens' attention, i.e., Trisha Krishnan meeting and greeting Vijay's family members. The actress who has shared a long professional and personal bond with Vijay over the years was visibly happy as she walked in to witness the historic moment.

Viral clip of Trisha Krishnan meeting Vijay's family

Decked in a stunning turquoise silk saree paired with a cream-coloured blouse, Trisha looked elegant.

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She completed her look with a jasmine flower bunch tucked in a bun and minimal makeup. In the clips shared on social media, Trisha was seen meeting Vijay's family members at the venue and also met newly sworn-in Chief Minister's mother Shobha Chandrasekhar and sister Vidya as well. The actress was also accompanied by her own mother, Uma Krishnan.

The event was a major political milestone for Vijay, with the meeting grabbing significant attention online, further fuelling rumours of a close personal bond between the two stars.

Social media is seen buzzing with many saying how Trisha looks proud and happy for Vijay. One user wrote, "She has been a good friend of Vijay since their movie Ghilli. " Another user wrote, "She is the happiest amongst all of the supporters of Vijay. It's visible in the video." “She looks so happy,” wrote the third user.

Vijay's Tamil Nadu chief minister swearing-in ceremony

After days of delays and chaos, Tamil Nadu finally gets Vijay as chief minister, who took his oath today at Chennai's Nehru Stadium. Vijay becomes the first Tamil Nadu chief minister since 1967 to come from outside the DMK-AIADMK political duopoly. The actor-turned-politician who debuted this election season scripted a grand victory as his party became the single largest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026.

Following five days of uncertainty and four meetings with the governor, Vijay was invited to form the government on Saturday, May 9, 2026. The ceremony marked a massive transition for the superstar from cinema to a political leader after only two years of his party's formation.