/Trisha Krishnan joins celebrities at Vijay’s Chief Minister oath ceremony in Chennai | Watch



As Vijay takes the oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday in Chennai, several prominent personalities arrived at the ceremony to show him support. Among all, who caught the attention of the viewers was actor Trisha Krishnan, given her long-standing association with Vijay both on and off screen.

Vijay's oath ceremony

The historic political moment is taking place at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium amid tight security, a day after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar formally invited Vijay to form the government after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as a dominant force in the 2026 Assembly elections.

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The Governor has also asked the newly formed government to prove its majority in the Assembly by May 13.

Trisha Krishnan arrives in style

The stadium saw the arrival of supporters, party workers, celebrities, and senior leaders, including Trisha. She was seen entering the venue dressed in a blue silk saree paired with traditional jewellery and jasmine flowers in her hair. Her mother, Uma Krishnan, was also spotted alongside the actor.

Earlier this morning, Trisha was photographed leaving her Chennai residence in a black SUV to attend the ceremony.

What Trisha said about Vijay

When reporters asked her about the "big day for Tamil Nadu," the actor responded, "Thank you, looking forward," while leaving her residence.

Vijay's entry into politics

Vijay’s oath-taking marks a major shift in Tamil Nadu politics. His party secured enough support to stake a claim to power, making this the first government in nearly six decades that is not led by either the DMK or the AIADMK. The actor-turned politician known for films such as Thuppakki, Kaththi, Mersal, Master, Beast, and Leo, announced his retirement from cinema on December 27, 2025, at the audio launch of his final film, Jana Nayagan.

Trisha's link to Vijay

Trisha’s presence at the event comes amid the conversations around her friendship with Vijay. The two actors remain one of Tamil cinema’s most popular on-screen pairings and have worked together in successful films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and, more recently, Leo.

Over time, speculation surrounding their personal equation has frequently surfaced online, although both actors have consistently maintained that they are close friends.