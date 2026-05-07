/This Governor behaviour is disgusting! Actor Prakash Raj speaks out in support of Vijay

What’s happening in Tamil Nadu politics is drawing nationwide attention. Amid the ongoing political developments in the state, actor Prakash Raj has come out in support of actor-turned-politician Vijay.

On May 4, Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Elections, winning 108 seats. While the party was still far from the majority mark of 234, it became clear that TVK was likely to form the government in the state. Despite reportedly seeking two weeks to prove his majority, the Governor is said to have asked Vijay to prove his majority before staking a claim to form the government. This has put Vijay and his party in a difficult position.

Prakash Raj supports Vijay, slams governer

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After Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar reportedly asked Vijay to prove his numbers first, a wave of reactions and backlash erupted against the Governor over his remarks.

The development also sparked massive reactions on social media, with several users questioning the Governor’s stand and calling his behaviour “disgusting.”

Openly criticising the Governor’s move, Prakash Raj shared his views on X in support of Vijay.

''Vijay left his house to meet Governor again and convince him that he has the required numbers to form Govt. This is why the governor’s post should be abolished. An appointed guy just playing games with elected MLAs,” he wrote.

Reposting the video, Raj wrote, “This Governor’s behaviour is disgusting… unacceptable and unconstitutional. We may have differences, but Vijay has got the mandate. He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the House. #justasking.”

In another post, he wrote,“Respect people’s mandate and let Vijay claim his right to form the government. #justasking.''

Kamal Haasan also spoke out in Vijay's support

Haasan, who has his own political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has also chosen not to comment on Vijay and his politics, but spoke out in support of Vijay. However, he also lauded the political maturity of MK Stalin.

''We respect the people`s verdict; we will function as a responsible opposition’. I respect his political maturity. Those currently in constitutional positions must now fulfill the same duty. This is not a demand, but a reminder of their constitutional obligation. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Mr. TVKVijayHQ , has won 108 seats,” he wrote.