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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: A look at TVK leader Vijay’s 33-year journey in cinema

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 04, 2026, 12:03 IST | Updated: May 04, 2026, 12:03 IST

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has given some memorable films in his 33-year-long acting career before transitioning into politics. Let's explore his journey from a child artist to a Tamil superstar.

Vijay in Tamil Nadu assembly elections
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Vijay in Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Amid the counting of votes in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is trending across social media. Said to be one of the most influential names in Tamil cinema, his fans fondly call him "Thalapathy," as the actor has carved a niche for himself over the decades. Let's take a look at the acting journey of Vijay that gave him a loyal fan base before he transitioned into politics.

Vijay's humble beginnings
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Vijay's humble beginnings

The 51-year-old was born as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on June 22, 1974, in Chennai. He entered the film industry at a young age, as he was the son of filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar. His first on-screen appearance was as a child artist in films directed by his father, including Vetri in the 1980s.

He first featured as a lead actor in Naalaiya Theerpu (1992), but the film failed to make an impact. However, just years later, Vijay changed his trajectory with Poove Unakkaga (1996), which presented him as a promising romantic hero.

How Vijay became a star
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How Vijay became a star

It was not before the late 1990s and early 2000s, when films such as Love Today, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Kushi, and Ghilli proved to be a turning point for the actor-turned-politician. Be it romance, drama, or action, his screen persona grew stronger in every genre, leading fans to refer to him as "Ilaya Thalapathy (Young Commander)," a title that eventually changed into Thalapathy (Young Commander). His mass appeal and energetic performances soon made him one of the most bankable stars of the South cinema.

Vijay's most successful films
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Vijay's most successful films

In the last decade, Vijay has given multiple successful films such as Thuppakki, Kaththi, Mersal, Master, Beast, and Leo. As per reports, Leo crossed the ₹600 crore mark globally, while The Greatest of All Time earned over ₹400 crore despite mixed reviews. His upcoming and final film, Jana Nayagan, is also expected to break box office records. However, the film, directed by H. Vinoth, is currently in a legal dispute with the CBFC over certification.

Vijay's entry into politics
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Vijay's entry into politics

With TVK, Vijay officially announced his entry into politics on February 2, 2024. The party's name, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), translates to Tamil Nadu Victory Party, and the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections mark its first major electoral test. On December 27, 2025, he announced his retirement from films at the audio launch of Jana Nayagan. He is stepping away from acting after a remarkable 33-year career.

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