/Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: A look at TVK leader Vijay’s 33-year journey in cinema

The 51-year-old was born as Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on June 22, 1974, in Chennai. He entered the film industry at a young age, as he was the son of filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar. His first on-screen appearance was as a child artist in films directed by his father, including Vetri in the 1980s.

He first featured as a lead actor in Naalaiya Theerpu (1992), but the film failed to make an impact. However, just years later, Vijay changed his trajectory with Poove Unakkaga (1996), which presented him as a promising romantic hero.

