/Tamil Nadu CM oath-taking ceremony: Trisha Krishnan’s four-word response as she attends Vijay’s oath ceremony in Chennai

While still being tight-lipped about the alleged affair, actor Trisha Krishnan on Sunday (May 10) arrived at Chennai's Jawharlal Nehru Stadium to attend Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony. As she left her residence in Chennai, she was asked by reporters to react on the oath-taking of Vijay. Accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan, Trisha stepped on the front seat of the car saying she is "looking forward" to the day.

Trisha was dressed in a striking blue silk saree with a beige embroidered blouse. She paired it with a diamond and ruby choker and matching earrings. A dainty bindi, and malli poo (jasmine flowers)-adorned hair completed her look. On a reporter's question- "big day for Tamil Nadu", actor Trisha Krishnan says, "Thank you, looking forward," as she leaves from her residence in Chennai. She is now at the venue and was seen waving at the supporters.

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Incidentally, Vijay's win on May 4 coincided with Trisha's birthday. On the day of election, Trisha shared her photo after casting vote, and fans were quick to notice the Vijay link. The song she added with her photo was Arjunar Villu from Vijay's 2013 film Ghilli. While Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are tight lipped about the alleged affair, Trisha was spotted with Vijay at a wedding function making the rumour mills go wild. Later, on election day, Trisha shared an image of her inked finger with Vijay's movie song in background. On May 4, when TVK inched closer to victory, Trisha visited Vijay's residence and waved to the press.

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