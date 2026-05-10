/Did Vijay file a case against his parents before entering Tamil Nadu politics? Here's what we know

C Joseph Vijay has made a successful transition from acting to politics and has become Tamil Nadu's chief minister. On Sunday, the Tamil actor-turned-politician officially took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

But do you know, before making history in 2026, the Jana Nayagan star reportedly filed a case against his parents for converting his fan club into a political outfit without his consent.

When Vijay sued his parents

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CM Vijay and his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party in Tamily Nadu State electons 2026, winning 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. He is the first actor to win a state election and become chief minister on his very first electoral attempt. Before him MGR too had won the election in the first attempt, however, he was not appointment as the Chief Minsiter.

Now reports have emerged that before finding his footing in the political arena, in 2021, Vijay had initiated legal action against 11 individuals, including his father, SA Chandrasekar, and his mother, Shoba. The lawsuit stated that it was filed to prevent them from using his name, photographs, and fan club for political activities.

At that time, his father, Chandrasekar, tried to register Vijay's fan club as a political party under All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India.

According to the Times of India, Chandrasekar has responded by saying that there is no family without problems, and fathers and sons may disagree, but they mend their differences eventually.

Reportedly, his mother, Shoba, had also publicly announced that her husband had not taken permission from her son, Vijay, before turning his fan club into a political outfit.

Vijay's transition into politics

Years later, the actor who had once chosen not to enter politics launched his own party, TVK, on February 2, 2024, and now he has disrupted the long-standing 60-year political duopoly of the DMK and AIADMK.