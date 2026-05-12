/Rajikanth declines from commenting about newly apponted Tamil Nadu CM Vijay | Watch

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth chose not to react to a question related to the newly appointed CM of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, who took oath only two days back, on May 10. After days of uncertainty, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar at Lok Bhavan after his party secured the majority mark to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office.

Rajinikanth declines to comment on CM Vijay

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On Tuesday (May 12), Rajinikanth was spotted arriving at the Chennai airport. A video shared by news agency PTI showed Rajinikanth greeting a few reporters as he made his entry to the airport. When one of them asked him about Vijay taking oath as the new CM of Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth offered no comment. Instead, he smiled, folded his hands and walked ahead.

While Rajinikanth refrained from speaking to the press on Tuesday, he had wished Vijay on May 4, the day when the results of the Tamil Nadu elections were declared. “My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections,” he had written.

TVK, Vijay party, registered a landslide victory by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in Tamil Nadu for decades.

TVK, which created a record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, went on to amass the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118.

Several stars from the film industry took to social media to cheer for Vijay. Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “This is what CINEMA can do, it can move people, shake systems, and turn presence into POWER. Here CINEMA stepping off the screen and owning the ground. Not hype. Not noise. Real power. My deepest heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay sir and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.”

Rajinikanth's political career

Rajini had previously announced that he would be starting his political party. In December, the Tamil superstar had announced he would debut in politics in January 2021 to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.