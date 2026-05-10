/All eyes on modern look: Vijay chooses black pantsuit over traditional shirt-veshti at TN CM oath ceremony

C. Joseph Vijay's fashion choice became a major talking point online after he opted for a sleek black pantsuit instead of the traditional white shirt-and-veshti attire often associated with Tamil Nadu political leaders during the swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister’s post on Sunday.



His black pantsuit looked like understated elegance and modern political styling of Vijay, marking the historic ceremony for the political significance of the party. Vijay's tailored black suit teamed with a crisp white shirt and a coordinated dark tie. The structured fit added a sophisticated and formal touch while preserving a clean, understated style.

Vijay's cinematic charm with political gravitas

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With minimal accessories, the focus remained on the precise tailoring and sleek monochrome combination. His neatly styled hair and well-groomed beard enhanced the overall refined appearance. The ensemble successfully combined cinematic charm with political gravitas, creating a contemporary power-dressing statement that quickly drew attention from fashion observers.



The outfit reflected the mix of cinematic charisma and political seriousness. It created a modern power-dressing moment that quickly attracted the attention of fashion enthusiasts. In Tamil Nadu politics, traditional outfits like the veshti and white shirt have historically been the standard attire for political leaders. Vijay’s choice to appear in a Western-style formal suit therefore stood out as a clear break from established norms.



His outfit projected a modern and global interpretation of political fashion while still preserving the decorum and elegance associated with a swearing-in ceremony. Through this appearance, Vijay not only assumed a significant political position but also brought a new visual style to Tamil Nadu’s political culture.