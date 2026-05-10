On Sunday (May 10), as actor-turned-politician Vijay arrived at the stage to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM, he went off script and started delivering a rehearsed oath. He said: “I, C Joseph Vijay, will stay true to the legally established Constitution of India. I promise to bring in a united government and as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I will work honestly and dedicatedly to fulfill my responsibilities. I will adhere to the rule of law, will work with honesty, will remove the hate, and will work honestly for all the people. This I swear on god and take this oath.” His fans clapped and cheered on every word said by him. Vijay made hand gestures to signify his strength and power. Just then, the Governor interrupted and asked him to read the oath from the paper provided to him. Vijay then seeks clarification and proceeds to read the written oath. WATCH VIDEO HERE