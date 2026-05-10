Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister amid loud cheers from fans, briefly going off-script before being corrected by the Governor. The TVK chief later signed key welfare orders, promised “real, secular, social justice,” and received a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Chennai.
On Sunday (May 10), as actor-turned-politician Vijay arrived at the stage to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM, he went off script and started delivering a rehearsed oath. He said: “I, C Joseph Vijay, will stay true to the legally established Constitution of India. I promise to bring in a united government and as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I will work honestly and dedicatedly to fulfill my responsibilities. I will adhere to the rule of law, will work with honesty, will remove the hate, and will work honestly for all the people. This I swear on god and take this oath.” His fans clapped and cheered on every word said by him. Vijay made hand gestures to signify his strength and power. Just then, the Governor interrupted and asked him to read the oath from the paper provided to him. Vijay then seeks clarification and proceeds to read the written oath. WATCH VIDEO HERE
New CM of Tamil Nadu was seen taking a selfie or a video with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and cabinet members as he remained on the stage after oath taking. He also panned the camera towards his fans to capture their jubilant energy https://x.com/VijayFansTrends/status/2053349596576002318
Shortly after taking the oath, Tamil Nadu's Thalapathy signed his first order to provide 200 free units of electricity. He also signed an order to set up a task force to tackle drug menace and a dedicated force for women protection.
WATCH VIDEO here
In his first address after taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay said that he is not a ‘messenger from God’ but also declared a new era for the state in the same breath. In his quintessential Thalapathy style, he declared, "This is a new beginning. a new era of real, secular, social justice starts now," while pointing towards the wrist watch. Even as his fans at the stadium cheered each and every word of his and erupted in joy with his every move putting him at a pedestal not everyone enjoys, he clarified that he is a normal human being. “I am not a messenger from God. I am just a normal human being. But when people stand together with me, I believe we can achieve anything.”
Vijay took charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat. As he arrived at the Secretariat, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Secretariat in Chennai. WATCH https://x.com/Politicx2029/status/2053369130502496589
Vijay’s parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, were seen on the front row beaming with pride as their son took the oath. His rumoured girlfriend, and actor Trisha Krishnan, was also seen attending the ceremony. Here's the video