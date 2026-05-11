/From rivals to handshakes: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets MK Stalin a day after taking oath

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday (May 11) met his predecessor and DMK chief M K Stalin, a day after the actor-turned-politician was sworn in following his party’s landmark Assembly election victory.

The meeting marked Vijay’s first interaction with Stalin after assuming office as chief minister and was described as a “courtesy call”. Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, welcomed Vijay at the residence.

“Honourable Mr Vijay, who has assumed the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, met me with political courtesy and received my greetings. I extended to him my heartfelt congratulations as well as my advice,” Stalin wrote in a post on X.

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Udhayanidhi Stalin also greeted Vijay with a handshake and hug on his arrival, while Stalin later embraced the new chief minister during the interaction. The leaders also exchanged silk shawls and bouquets.

Stalin advises Vijay on Tamil Nadu’s financial position

The meeting came weeks after a bitter electoral battle between Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections, which TVK went on to win.

A day earlier, while congratulating Vijay on taking oath as chief minister, Stalin advised him against claiming that the state government lacked funds after Vijay announced plans to release a white paper on Tamil Nadu’s financial condition.

“Don't start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern,” Stalin said.

Referring to Vijay’s remarks on the state’s debt burden, Stalin added, “You yourself mentioned in your very first speech the accusation that ‘the previous government left behind a debt of 10 lakh crore rupees and emptied the treasury’... The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits”.