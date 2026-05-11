Google enters screenless wearables market: Key details about Fitbit Air

Google has introduced a new screenless fitness tracker called Fitbit Air, along with a redesigned Health app aimed at improving how users track and manage their health. The device focuses on continuous monitoring and minimal distractions, offering a different approach compared to traditional smartwatches.

The Fitbit Air is designed for 24/7 wear and aims to function as a long-term health companion rather than a notification-based device. According to the company, the wearable is built to deliver accurate data while keeping the user experience simple.

Screenless design with focus on health tracking

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The Fitbit Air comes with a compact and lightweight design, making it suitable for continuous use. It is around 25 per cent smaller than Fitbit Luxe and 50 per cent smaller than Inspire 3, according to Google.

The company has removed the screen to reduce distractions and encourage users to focus on overall wellness instead of constantly checking stats. Despite its simple design, the device includes several advanced health features such as heart rate monitoring, heart rhythm tracking with atrial fibrillation alerts, blood oxygen levels, sleep tracking and heart rate variability.

AI-powered Health app replaces Fitbit app

Alongside the wearable, Google has launched a new Health app that replaces the earlier Fitbit app. The app includes an AI-based health coach that provides personalised recommendations based on user data.

The system can also analyse images of gym equipment or workout routines to log activities. This feature is aimed at simplifying fitness tracking by reducing manual input and improving accuracy over time.

Smart tracking and battery performance

The Fitbit Air supports automatic workout detection using machine learning. This allows the device to learn from user behaviour and improve tracking accuracy over time.

The wearable offers up to one week of battery life, with fast charging that can provide a full day’s usage in about five minutes. It is also compatible with both Android and iOS devices, making it accessible to a wider range of users.

Price and availability details

The Fitbit Air is priced at $99.99 (around Rs 9,400) and is available for pre-order globally. The official sale is expected to begin on May 26.

Buyers will also receive a three-month trial of Google Health Premium, which includes access to advanced health insights and coaching features.

What this means for wearable technology

The launch of Fitbit Air reflects a shift in wearable devices towards simpler and more focused designs. Instead of adding more features and screens, companies are now exploring ways to improve long-term health tracking with minimal distractions.