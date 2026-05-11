/Pak Army chief says last year’s conflict with India was ‘battle of two ideologies’, claims strategy superioirity

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir said on Sunday that the four-day conflict with India last year was a “battle between two ideologies” and went on to claim that Pakistan’s military strategy was “superior” during the hostilities. In his address during a ceremony at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to mark the first anniversary of ‘Marka-e-Haq’, the name given by Islamabad to the four-day conflict with India, Munir claimed that Pakistan’s strategy was “superior” to that of India during the conflict.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out precision airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists, after 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.

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The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10, 2025, following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.

‘India violated the sovereignty and territory of Pakistan’: Munir

Munir alleged that India “violated the sovereignty and territory” of Pakistan between the night of May 6-7 and May 10 last year, and said Pakistan responded “with full national unity and military force”.

“Marka-e-Haq was not merely a traditional war fought between two countries or militaries, but in reality, it was a decisive marka (battle) between two ideologies,” he said.

Munir claimed that Pakistan had struck 26 targets during the conflict, but he did not provide any evidence in support of his claims.

Munir reiterated his previous claim that India had sought a ceasefire through the US and that Pakistan agreed to it “in the interest of peace”.

India maintains that Pakistan’s DGMO had called and pleaded for a ceasefire.

‘Future wars would be different due to their multi-domain nature’

Munir said future wars would be different due to their “multi-domain” nature, and claimed Pakistan is preparing for conflicts through technology, hardware and training.

“Our defence will remain impeccable. We want peace and will maintain it through credible deterrence,” he said, highlighting Pakistan's military modernisation, including Hangor-class submarines, a new Rocket Force and fighter aircraft acquisitions.

On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India reaffirmed its right to defend itself against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism while vowing to further strengthen the global fight against the menace.